* RBNZ Gov says NZ$ over-valued and unsustainable
* RBNZ could sell NZ$ if currency does not weaken
* High a currency factor in deciding on future rate rises
WELLINGTON, May 7 New Zealand's currency
reflects the country's better economic strength but is
over-valued and unsustainable at current levels and might prompt
the central bank to intervene, the governor of the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand said on Wednesday.
Central bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said the currency,
which struck a 2-1/2 year high of $0.8779 overnight,
could be expected to weaken if the Chinese economy were to slow,
dairy prices fall and the U.S. economy improved.
"If the currency remains high in the face of worsening
fundamentals, such as a continued weakening in export prices, it
would become more opportune for the Reserve Bank to intervene in
the currency market to sell New Zealand dollars," Wheeler said
in a speech to a dairy farming conference.
The currency, known as the kiwi, dropped more than a third
of a cent after the comments to a low of $0.8700. It last traded
at $0.8718.
Wheeler said a high currency would contain tradable
inflation pressures, and along with economic data, would be a
factor in its rate-raising decisions.
An analyst saw Wheeler's comments as a strong piece of
jawboning after the central bank's relative silence in recent
months.
"We are closer to intervention. It would not be a surprise
if they were to do it one day," said Westpac senior currency
strategist Imre Speizer.
"It's stronger rhetoric against the exchange rate than we
have seen from this governor yet."
The RBNZ started its long-awaited rate-tightening cycle in
March, becoming the first central bank in a developed economy to
raise rates. The official cash rate was raised by 25 basis
points in its past two meetings to the current 3 percent.
The bank is widely expected to raise rates by a further 25
basis points in its June monetary policy statement, before
possibly taking a breather because of benign inflation pressures
and the high currency.
