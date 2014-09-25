* RBNZ governor says NZD levels unjustified, unsustainable
* Analyst says central bank may have already intervened
* NZ dlr falls to one-year low
(Recasts, updates throughout with detail comment)
By Gyles Beckford and Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 25 New Zealand's central bank
chief on Thursday renewed his warning that the local dollar was
at unjustifiable and unsustainable levels, fuelling speculation
that it likely intervened in the currency market last month, and
could do so again.
The tough talk by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor
Graeme Wheeler sent the New Zealand dollar tumbling to a
one-year low as traders bailed out of the currency, which has
been hit hard in recent months by a slide in dairy prices.
"The Bank's analysis indicates that the real exchange rate
is well above its sustainable level, and also above levels
justified by short-term business cycle factors," he said in a
statement that caught markets off-guard.
Wheeler said the currency's fall in recent months didn't
adequately reflect the sharp decline in prices of dairy
products, a key export earner for the agriculture-based economy.
The statement comes days before the central bank releases
figures on its currency reserves for August, when a big drop in
the kiwi during illiquid trading triggered rumours that the RBNZ
may have entered the market to sell the currency.
BNZ currency strategist Raiko Shareef said Wheeler's comment
indicated the central bank likely sold New Zealand dollars last
month, and is willing to intereven again to cap the Kiwi.
"In our recent note, we said that we would not be surprised
to see some modest selling in those numbers (August reserves),
perhaps something in the region of NZ$250 million," Shareef said
in a note.
"Today's statement strongly suggests that the RBNZ is
willing and able to do much more."
Wheeler's comments knocked the New Zealand dollar,
the tenth most traded currency globally, by more than half a
cent to $0.7962, its weakest since September 2013.
The central bank chief did not directly touch on whether the
RBNZ had been intervening in currency markets to lower the
kiwi's value, but suggested that some conditions for such action
have been met.
"Unjustified and unsustainable are important considerations
in assessing whether exchange rate intervention is feasible.
Another consideration is whether conditions in the foreign
exchange markets are conducive to intervention having an impact
on the exchange rate," he said.
Wheeler argued that ongoing currency strength was
unsustainable even as the "kiwi" dollar has fallen 9 percent
from a three-year high of $0.8839 in July, due to a pause in the
RBNZ's tightening policy, and expectation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates at some point next year.
On a trade-weighted basis, the RBNZ's preferred
gauge, the currency has fallen 3.5 percent after soaring to a
post-float high of 82.03 in July.
The decline in commodity prices has weighed on the kiwi,
though the currency's fall has lagged a near 45 percent drop in
dairy prices this year.
On Wednesday, New Zealand co-operative Fonterra,
the world's largest milk exporter, slashed its farmgate payout
forecast to a six-year low as dairy prices continued to slide,
sparking renewed selling in the kiwi.
INTERVENTION SPECULATION
The kiwi dollar had been buoyed in recent years because of
higher commodity prices, the strength of the economy and rising
interest rates. Unconventional monetary policies pursued by the
likes of the Bank of Japan and the Fed have also seen a surge of
investor demand for New Zealand dollar's high yield.
But a turn in Fed policy, coming on top of the dairy
downturn, has seen a change of fortunes for the kiwi.
As the RBNZ this month put the brakes on its interest
rate-tightening campaign after raising rates by 100 basis points
since March, ANZ currency strategist Sam Tuck said the central
bank's increasing focus on the currency in past months marked a
"change in tactic".
"They're not worried about rates at the moment as they're in
a period of assessment, but they are quite worried about the
level of the currency, and they think it needs to be lower," he
said.
A foray into the market last month would be the RBNZ's first
significant currency selling since April last year, when it
sought to temper the rapid rise in the kiwi.
Before that, it conducted full-blown selling in mid-2007 in
an unsuccessful attempt to fight a rise in the currency, and the
RBNZ has long acknowledged that it has limited resources to
counter movements in the New Zealand dollar, which sees around
$100 billion in daily turnover.
That dwarfs the central bank's intervention war-chest of
around $7 billion, according to RBNZ data.
The latest efforts to weaken the kiwi have come just as the
currency has entered a downward trend, enabling the RBNZ to
accelerate its move lower, rather than limiting its rise.
"The trend is your friend," said Tuck at ANZ.
"This could be a sign that Governor Wheeler is much more in
tune with the market and is working with the trend ... Continued
uncertainty about (whether the RBNZ has entered the market) will
work for the RBNZ instead of against them."
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)