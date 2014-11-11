(Adds quotes, detail, market reaction)
* RBNZ to keep home loan limits for now
* Housing market still strong, migration could resurge
* Highly indebted farmers at risk from dairy price fall
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Nov 12 New Zealand will keep limits
on home loans, the central bank said on Wednesday, voicing
concerns that surging immigration could reignite the housing
market and that weaker dairy prices could hurt rural debtors.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said house prices
remain elevated and overvalued in some areas, but year-old
restrictions on lending have helped to restrain house price
inflation, credit growth and risk.
"However, there remains a risk of a resurgence in house
price inflation, particularly in light of strong immigration
flows," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's
six-monthly financial stability report.
"Consequently, we do not consider it appropriate to ease the
LVR speed limit at this time."
He said the LVR rules, which limit retail banks to
allocating no more than 10 percent of their new home loans to
borrowers with low deposits, had helped slow the market and
housing inflation.
Wheeler said the LVR rules were still seen as temporary,
although they may be eased rather than removed outright.
Annual house price inflation has fallen to about 6 percent
from 10 percent a year ago, and the limits have also been
credited with preventing 25 to 50 basis points of rises in the
RBNZ's benchmark rate.
The New Zealand dollar eased to $0.7800 from
$.7820, while interest rate futures were unmoved.
The report did not touch directly on monetary policy, which
will be reviewed in December, but said further rises in
short-term interest rates might be needed in "coming years".
The RBNZ raised its benchmark cash rate a total of 100 basis
points to 3.5 percent between March and July before pausing in
September due to soft inflation pressures.
The lending cap looks set to stay into place well into next
year, said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.
"The retaining of the restrictions will keep a degree of
tightness in place ... the RBNZ's criteria suggest relaxation of
the restrictions around the second to third quarter of 2015."
The report said New Zealand's banks were in strong financial
shape, with adequate reserves and capital and low levels of bad
loans. However, it noted some farmers were highly indebted.
"The forecast dairy payout for the coming season has been
reduced significantly, and could result in rising loan defaults
should the lower pay out level persist."
Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative has slashed its forecast
payout for the 2014/15 season by 37 percent from last season's
record level.
The RBNZ repeated the New Zealand dollar's current level
could not be sustained nor justified, even after a fall of more
than 10 percent since July.
