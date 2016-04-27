(Add details from statement, comment from economists, NZD
trading)
By Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, April 28 New Zealand's central bank
kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday at 2.25
percent but reiterated further easing may be needed given weak
inflation.
"Monetary policy will continue to be accommodative. Further
policy easing may be required to ensure that future average
inflation settles near the middle of the target range," said
Governor Graeme Wheeler in a statement.
However, the central bank governor also noted that inflation
is expected to strengthen as the effects of low oil prices drop
out and as capacity pressures gradually build.
He said the bank will remain closely focused on economic
data.
Wheeler emphasized there are "many uncertainties" around the
outlook. Internationally these relate to prospects for global
growth, particularly around China. The main domestic risks
relate to weakness in the dairy sector, the decline in inflation
expectations, the possibility of continued high net immigration
and pressures in the housing market, said Wheeler.
The New Zealand dollar climbed as far as $0.6935
from around $0.6850 in reaction to the policy decision.
Wheeler underscored that the exchange rate remains higher
"than appropriate" given New Zealand's low commodity export
prices.
"A lower New Zealand dollar is desirable to boost tradables
inflation and assist the tradables sector," said Wheeler.
Economists are still expecting the central bank to cut the
rate in June.
"He's kept his cards close to his chest. He's certainly kept
the prospects of further easing alive in June, the door
certainly remains open to that," said ANZ Senior Economist
Philip Borkin.
ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley also still expects a cut in
June.
He notes, however, the statement "gives little added urgency
relative to that of March's, and no hint that the RBNZ is
currently anticipating a need for the OCR to drop below the 2
percent level the RBNZ's forecasts currently imply."
Eighteen economists polled by Reuters had expected the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to keep rates on hold while
six had forecast a rate cut.
