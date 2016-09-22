* Central bank says more easing will be needed
* Markets price in 70 pct chance of Nov. rate cut
* New Zealand dollar weakens after RBNZ jawboning
(Adds context, market reaction, comment from economist)
By Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, Sept 22 New Zealand's central bank
kept its benchmark interest rate at a generous 2.0 percent on
Thursday, remaining an outlier in a world of ultra-low or
negative interest rates, but the high New Zealand dollar and
tepid inflation may soon spur it to cut.
Economists polled by Reuters had widely expected the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand's decision, with only one of the 18 surveyed
expecting a rate cut.
The RBNZ left the door wide open for a cut later this year,
knocking the New Zealand dollar off a two-week high to
0.7316 versus 0.7374 ahead of the decision. It has since pared
some of those losses and is trading at 0.7364.
The decision came hot on the heels of the Bank of Japan
overhauling its policy focus and the U.S. Federal
Reserve standing pat at ultra-low interest rates..
ASB Senior Economist Jane Turner noted the RBNZ preferred
to amend rates in tandem with the publication of its monetary
policy statement, which it does four times a year, with the next
statement due in November.
"It gives them the ability to provide more context," Turner
said, adding that the RBNZ would only have opted to cut on
Thursday if there was a marked change from the August review.
Economists also said the central bank had been unlikely to
cut on Thursday after the economy grew at its fastest clip in
two years and dairy prices have pushed higher over August.
,.
Markets are now pricing in a 70 percent chance the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand will cut rates in November after Governor
Graeme Wheeler reiterated on Thursday that further easing would
be needed versus a 56 percent chance before the decision.
"Monetary policy will continue to be accommodative. Our
current projections and assumptions indicate that further policy
easing will be required to ensure that future inflation settles
near the middle of the target range," said Wheeler in a
statement.
The reiteration of the phrase "will be required" has
cemented expectations for further rate cuts, said BNZ Senior
Economist Stephen Toplis.
"One can only assume that the RBNZ intends reducing the cash
rate by 25 points to 1.75 percent when it delivers its November
10 Monetary Policy Statement," he said.
New Zealand's central bank is mandated with keeping annual
inflation at between 1 percent and 3 percent. It is currently
running at 0.4 percent.
Wheeler noted on Thursday that annual CPI inflation was
expected to weaken in the September quarter, but was tipping a
rise after that to reflect "the policy stimulus to date".
New Zealand's central bank has cut rates twice this year to
the current record low of 2.0 percent.
He said, however, that while long-term inflation
expectations were well-anchored at 2 percent "the sustained
weakness in headline inflation risks further declines in
inflation expectations."
The central bank has consistently said a decline in
inflation expectations would spur it to action.
Wheeler also continued to underscore the central bank's
dissatisfaction with the high exchange rate and noted that weak
global conditions and low interest rates relative to New
Zealand's were putting pressure on the export and
import-competing sectors.
"A decline in the exchange rate is needed," he said.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Sandra Maler and Eric Meijer)