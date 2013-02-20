* NZ dollar overvalued, but no quick fixes - RBNZ governor
* RBNZ intervention possible if conditions right
* Intervention likely short term effect, QE won't work
(Adds quotes, comments, market reaction)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, Feb 20 The New Zealand dollar is
significantly overvalued compared with its economic
fundamentals, but there are no quick means to bringing it down,
including intervention, the central bank governor said on
Wednesday, skittling the currency by nearly half a cent.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said
part of the currency's strength reflected global imbalances, a
weak U.S. dollar, and New Zealand's improved terms of trade, but
he said there were no simple solutions, including intervention.
"Given the strength of recent capital flows, we can only
attempt to smooth the peaks of the USD/NZD exchange rate; we
cannot determine the level," Wheeler said in a speech to a
business group.
He said the RBNZ had four criteria for intervention --
whether the exchange rate was at an exceptional level, whether
it was justified, whether intervention would be consistent with
monetary policy, and whether it was likely to succeed.
However, he said it was unlikely to have a sustained impact
in bringing down the exchange rate but it could ease pressures
in the short term.
"When the NZ dollar is coming under upward pressure, we want
investors to know that the Kiwi is not a one way bet," Wheeler
said.
The New Zealand dollar fell nearly half a cent to a
low of $0.8411 after Wheeler's comments.
It also lost ground on cross rates against the Australia
dollar, euro, and yen, sending the trade weighted New Zealand
dollar index, the RBNZ's preferred currency measure, down
around 0.6 percent, after hitting a post-float high last week.
"He said that he was ready to intervene if required, but he
added that four criteria have to be met, and they're certainly
not met yet," said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional sales at
ASB Bank.
The kiwi, along with the neighbouring Aussie and other
commodity linked currencies, have risen strongly this year, as
central banks have effectively printed money, lowering their
exchange rates, in a bid to stimulate their economies.
Last week, the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 called for
members to allow market determined exchange rates.
Wheeler reiterated previous comments that quantitative
easing measures as practised by some economies would unlikely to
be successful in New Zealand.
"Quantitative easing would increase inflation, raise
inflation expectations, stimulate asset prices, and lead
eventually to higher interest rates," Wheeler said, adding that
a Switzerland-style capping of the New Zealand dollar would be
highly inflationary.
The full text of the speech is available at:
here
Finance Minister Bill English last week dismissed the idea
of cutting rates or directly intervening in currency markets,
saying New Zealand was too small and should not risk its limited
funds.
Wheeler also repeated that New Zealand needed to improve
productivity, reduce foreign borrowing, sort out distortions in
saving and investment incentives, and cut fiscal imbalances.
