By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON Nov 22 When Reserve Bank of New
Zealand Assistant Governor John McDermott said on Friday the New
Zealand dollar was overvalued and he would like to see it
weaken, it did exactly the opposite and rose to a session high.
Speaking in Wellington, McDermott conceded the RBNZ was not
inclined to actively weaken the currency as it prepares to raise
interest rates next year, which markets took as little more than
the central bank's usual jawboning against currency strength and
drove it higher.
McDermott's comments appeared to acknowledge that the RBNZ
was unwilling to enter the $4 trillion-a-day currency market to
weaken the "kiwi" at the moment, given its limited resources to
take on overseas players controlling roughly 90 percent of trade
who have been buying the currency for its relatively higher
yield.
The kiwi popped up to a session high of $0.8245
after the speech, as the absence of any signal that the RBNZ
would try to weaken the currency spurred some buying.
McDermott said the New Zealand dollar was at historically
high levels due the country's current high terms of trade,
particularly booming dairy prices, and relatively strong
economic performance.
"The Reserve Bank believes that, from a long-term
perspective, the exchange rate is overvalued," he said.
"The high exchange rate is contributing to economic
imbalances and the Reserve Bank would like to see it lower in
order to promote more sustainable economic growth."
But he added that evidence in New Zealand and other
countries suggested that foreign currency intervention was
unlikely to have a sustained impact on lowering the exchange
rate.
Expectations that the RBNZ will raise rates from a record
low 2.5 percent early next year has boosted the kiwi,
which hovers in range of a post-float high hit against a
currency basket earlier this year after gaining nearly 5 percent
so far this year.
Ongoing strength in the kiwi has been a headache for RBNZ
Governor Graeme Wheeler, who said last week that he was
concerned that a looming rise in interest rates would put upward
pressure on the New Zealand dollar.
The RBNZ's tone on the currency's strength has been tempered
compared with a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia Governor
Glenn Stevens, who on Thursday said he was "open-minded" on
whether to intervene to weaken the high Australian dollar,
stepping up his rhetoric after long complaining of the
currency's strength.
"Overall, in this episode so far, the bank has not been
convinced that large-scale intervention clearly passed the test
of effectiveness versus cost. But that doesn't mean we will
always eschew intervention," Stevens told the Australian
Business Economists' annual dinner.
ANZ currency strategist Sam Tuck said the RBA was taking a
stronger position against the "Aussie" as it approaches the end
of its monetary easing cycle -- which has done little to
depreciate the currency -- while the RBNZ is widely expected to
enter a monetary tightening cycle next year.
"The RBA can afford to be a bit more activist against the
currency because there's no danger in the short term of their
actions boosting the currency," Tuck said.
"The RBNZ has to be a little bit more pragmatic because they
have to justify why strength in the currency isn't going to
impede them from achieving their primary goal, which is to
ensure price stability and make sure house price and
construction inflation doesn't spill into the broader economy."
The RBNZ has said it expects to begin raising interest
rates, which have been at a record low 2.5 percent since April
2011, sometime in 2014 to counter growing inflation pressures
from a stronger economy.
Analysts polled by Reuters overwhelmingly expect the
tightening cycle to start in March next year, with markets
pricing in nearly 100 basis points tightening in a year's time
.
