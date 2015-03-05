* RBNZ looking to control property investor borrowing
WELLINGTON, March 5 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it is looking at requiring banks
to hold more capital to back loans to residential property
investors, to guard against fallout should there be a housing
crash.
The RBNZ is to hold a month-long consultation on how to draw
up and implement such a measure, which would include looking at
whether it would apply to investors living on the mortgaged
property, and whether servicing the loans depended on rents.
"International evidence suggests that default rates and loss
rates experienced during sharp housing market downturns tend to
be higher for residential property investment loans than for
loans to owner-occupiers," said RBNZ head of prudential
supervision Toby Fiennes.
The bank has been looking at such a proposal since 2013, but
suspended action last year after property investors and banks
raised difficulties with its proposal to target controls on
borrowers with five or more properties.
"The proposed rule amendment is designed to ensure that
banks hold adequate capital for the risks that they face from
investment property lending," Fiennes said.
The change would force local banks to hold more cash to back
such loans and might raise the cost of borrowing for residential
property investors.
RBNZ limits on how much banks can lend to low deposit
mortgage borrowers - loan to value ratio lending (LVR) - were
imposed in October 2013 and have been credited with helping to
slow housing price growth for a time.
Latest property market reports showed growth in prices has
started picking up again, especially in the biggest city
Auckland, suggesting the impact of the LVR limits is fading.
The RBNZ has renewed its warnings about the housing market
getting a second wind, but also indicated there is little
prospect of an interest rate rise in the foreseeable future,
forcing it to look for alternatives.
"This announcement sets the scene for the RBNZ to deploy
even more enhanced macro-prudential tools to cool housing
specifically," said TD Securities head of research Annette
Beacher.
It may look to tighten the LVR policy by targeting the
Auckland region, or require banks to increase the amount of
reserves they hold in support of property loans.
The RBNZ issues its six-monthly financial stability report
in mid-May which would be an opportunity to extend the current
LVR lending restrictions or bring in new measures.
