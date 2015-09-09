WELLINGTON, Sept 10 New Zealand's central bank
said on Thursday that a big slowdown in China's economy or a
major El Nino weather event could have a negative impact on the
New Zealand economy.
"Conditions that probably would be needed to create a
recession in New Zealand would be something like China slowing
dramatically or perhaps moving into a recession," RBNZ Governor
Graeme Wheeler told reporters.
"Also, if the El Nino really took hold and continued into
the middle of next year or there abouts, that could have
significant effect as well."
Wheeler's comments came after the RBNZ cut its official cash
rate to 2.75 percent earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing
by Lincoln Feast)