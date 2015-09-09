* RBNZ cuts rates to 2.75 pct, third consecutive easing
* Cenbank sees some further easing as likely
* RBNZ says further depreciation in NZD appropriate
* NZ dollar falls sharply
By Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 10 New Zealand's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and signalled it may
ease further as the economy softens admidst a sharp fall in
export prices and a slowdown in earthquake reconstruction
activity in Christchurch.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its official cash
rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent as widely
expected, delivering its third cut in as many policy reviews.
"Some further easing in the OCR seems likely. This will
depend on the emerging flow of economic data," RBNZ governor
Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.
All 13 economists polled by Reuters had expected Thursday's
cut, and some anticipate another cut before the end of the year.
"There is probably two main messages: that while further
easing is likely they're keeping their options open in terms of
timing," said Su-Lin Ong, Senior Economist at RBC Capital
Markets.
"The second thing is they gave a very clear green light for
further weakness in the currency."
The New Zealand dollar tumbled more than a full
U.S. cent to a low around $0.6275, heading towards the
six-and-a-half-year low around $0.6200 it hit last week.
GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, RATE FORECASTS CUT
The RBNZ lowered its 90-bank bill forecast to reflect the
possibility of an additional rate cut in the coming months,
while also downgrading its forecasts for GDP growth and
inflation, citing weakening activity across the economy.
The RBNZ said the economy was adjusting to the recent sharp
fall in export commodity prices, slowing earthquake
reconstruction activity in the second-largest city,
Christchurch, and weakening business and consumer confidence.
The resulting fall in the New Zealand dollar was
helping to support some growth, the bank added, saying a further
fall was needed in response to lower prices for commodities,
particularly dairy products, the country's biggest export
earner.
The central bank's latest move comes as the RBNZ has been
unwinding last year's monetary tightening cycle after lifting
the official benchmark rate by a total of 100 basis points to
3.5 percent.
On top of a slowdown at home, volatility in the economy of
top trading partner, China, has cut demand for dairy products,
New Zealand's biggest export earner.
Although global dairy prices had rose 10.9 percent this
month they have plummeted this year, hitting a 12 1/2 year low
in August.
The steep fall has since cut the terms of trade and slashed
incomes in the dairy industry, which accounts for roughly 7
percent of the overall economy.
Tumbling dairy prices have sapped confidence in the
agriculture sector, with New Zealand business sentiment falling
to a six-year low in August.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)