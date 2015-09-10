* RBNZ cuts rates to 2.75 pct, third consecutive easing
By Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept 10 New Zealand's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and said a further
economic slowdown in China, the country's biggest trading
partner, could lead to more rate cuts if it weakened growth in
the island nation.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its official cash
rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent as widely
expected, its third cut in as many policy reviews.
"Some further easing in the OCR seems likely," RBNZ governor
Graeme Wheeler said in a statement. "This will depend on the
emerging flow of economic data."
Weak dairy prices and plummeting business and consumer
confidence were weighing on growth, Wheeler said. The RBNZ cut
its 90-bank bill forecast to reflect an additional rate cut in
the coming months, and reduced its economic growth and inflation
forecasts.
Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said the RBNZ had
foreshadowed the possibility of new lows for interest rates.
"It's certainly not what the RBNZ is currently thinking, but
alternative scenarios have an unfortunate habit of coming true."
The RBNZ cut its outlook for global growth in its quarterly
policy statement, and outlined a scenario where a sluggish
Chinese economy might push New Zealand's OCR towards 2.0 percent
in the next year - which would be a record low.
"Conditions that probably would be needed to create a
recession in New Zealand would be something like China slowing
dramatically or perhaps moving into a recession," Wheeler told
reporters. "That would certainly create huge problems in
Australia and ourselves."
Though most economists believe a gradual and prolonged
slowdown in China's economy is more likely, a stock market crash
and unexpected yuan devaluation last month have rattled
confidence, inside and outside China.
"The big worry would be if China really started to
significantly devalue the RMB (yuan)," Wheeler said, estimating
China's current growth rate at around 5-6.5 percent, versus the
official 7 percent forecast.
"We've seen authorities basically say they want to stabilise
the RMB but if there were to be a very substantial depreciation
in the RMB it would certainly export deflation around the rest
of the world, so everybody is looking closely at China."
The New Zealand dollar tumbled more than 2 percent
to a low around $0.6263 on the rate cut news, heading towards
the six-and-a-half-year low around $0.62 it hit last week.
The RBNZ said falls in the New Zealand dollar helped
support some growth, but it needed to fall further to offset to
lower commodity prices, particularly for dairy exports.
(Reportiung by Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing
by Lincoln Feast and Eric Meijer)