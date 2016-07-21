By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, July 21
SYDNEY, July 21 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand
has been sowing confusion in financial markets of late as it
attempts simultaneously to warm up near-zero inflation and to
cool down a housing market running red hot on ultra-low interest
rates.
The confusion started seeping in on July 7 when Deputy
Governor Grant Spencer delivered a speech on "housing risks",
sending an unintended message that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand was turning hawkish and likely to keep interest rates
steady.
The New Zealand dollar shot higher as investors
priced in less chance of a rate cut in August, despite
perilously low inflation - just an annual 0.4 percent in the
second quarter.
The RBNZ then announced it would issue an economic update in
an unusual move ahead of its Aug. 11 cash rate decision, causing
more confusion in the market.
It didn't stop there, surprising markets with new
"macro-prudential" rules to rein in sky-rocketing house prices.
"RBNZ's scattergun approach to forward guidance since the
hawkish July 7 Spencer speech has not sat well to date," said
Annette Beacher, chief Asia-Pac macro strategist at TD
Securities.
Now, two weeks later, the bank has completely backtracked by
announcing another easing in policy was likely to be
needed.
That saw the kiwi dollar skid to its lowest level in more
than six weeks at $0.6952, and bringing its losses to 5 percent
in seven sessions.
The RBNZ's "increasingly clumsy attempts at forward
guidance" were a marked contrast to the measured tones of the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), noted Beacher.
Since easing in May, the RBA has quietly left the door open
to a further move without committing to anything.
"I do think that the messages from the RBNZ have been a bit
more challenging," said HSBC Chief Economist Paul Bloxham.
Yet he was also sympathetic to the bank's plight.
"The RBNZ is between a rock and a hard place at the moment,"
he added referring to a booming housing market that is causing
financial stability concerns on the one hand and below-target
inflation on the other.
"So it's been a pretty challenging time in terms of
determining their policy settings and that's why the
communication issues are more difficult for them."
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)