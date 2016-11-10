* RBNZ cuts benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.75
* Has open mind on potential of currency market intervention
* Reviewed decision after U.S. election shock
* Keen to add DTI instruments to policy toolbox
By Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell
WELLINGTON, Nov 10 New Zealand's central bank
said international factors, including U.S. political
uncertainty, were the major risks to the country's economy after
it lowered interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent on
Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) indicated that future
rate cuts were unlikely after its third cut this year as it
forecast inflation heading back into its target range, but did
not rule them out entirely.
"There's uncertainty about Brexit. There's lots of issues
around debt accumulation in China, particularly around corporate
debt," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told reporters. "And we've
seen a result overnight that has clearly surprised the markets."
Wheeler said the bank's policymakers met again on Thursday
morning to review the planned 25 basis point cut following the
election of Donald Trump as the next US President, and affirmed
the cut was the right decision.
Wheeler said the RBNZ was lobbying the government to add
further macroprudential measures to its arsenal in the form of
debt-to-income ratio limits (DTI) as it struggles to get to
grips with stubbornly low inflation without stoking an already
hot housing market.
Wheeler suggested the bank had no immediate plans to use DTI
ratios as house price inflation - although "excessive" - was
beginning to slow.
The RBNZ ramped up its use of another macroprudential tool
earlier this year, tightening lending rules, known as
'loan-to-value' ratios (LVRs), requiring buyers to put down a 40
percent deposit on investment properties.
"What you've seen is that when they've introduced
macro-prudential measures, they see it as a way of addressing
the pressures in the housing market and as long as inflation
remains low it still warrants rate cuts," Christina Leung,
economist at the New Zealand Institute for Economic Research,
told Reuters.
Wheeler said a further meeting with the finance minister on
the issue was planned "in a couple of weeks".
New Zealand's economy grew an annual 3.6 percent in the
second quarter - better than most of its rich-country peers - an
the jobless rate also dropped to near eight-year lows of 4.9
percent in the third quarter as employment blew past all
expectations.
Yet the surge in jobs is being met by a record influx of
migrants, keeping pay claims suppressed. Wages grew only 1.6
percent in the year to September.
At just 0.2 percent, inflation is well below the RBNZ's
target band of 1 to 3 percent.
The NZ dollar briefly rose more than a third of a U.S. cent
to $0.7342 as the market digested the central bank's
projected rates at 1.7 percent next year, suggesting only a 20
percent chance of a further cut in the Pacific island nation.
The RBNZ reiterated that the kiwi, one of the best
performing major currencies in the world and up nearly 7 percent
this year, was higher than sustainable.
Asked if the bank's system of "traffic lights" to determine
whether conditions warranted intervention in the currency market
were currently showing green, Wheeler said: "I'd rather not
cover that at this stage."
ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said short term
commodity-sensitive currencies such as the NZ dollar were
vulnerable after Trump's election due to "shaky market risk
sentiment and a more hostile approach to trade."
However, he added there was potential for some added drag on
the currency "to the extent that Chinese growth is impacted by
U.S. trade sanctions."
ASB is forecasting the kiwi to fall to around $0.7000 by
mid-2017.
Thirty of 33 economists polled by Reuters had expected the
RBNZ to cut rates by 25 basis points this week.
