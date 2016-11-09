(Updates with more detail, quote)
WELLINGTON Nov 10 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand's (RBNZ) governor, Graeme Wheeler, said it reconsidered
its decision to cut rates to a record low of 1.75 percent on
Thursday morning after the U.S. election, and concluded it was
the right move.
"We ...reaffirmed that we believe it was the right
decision," Wheeler told reporters in Wellington.
Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious from a fiercely
fought presidential election on Wednesday.
Wheeler said the result "clearly surprised the market",
which focused on the fiscal risks of a Trump win, including cuts
to the corporate tax rate.
Earlier, the central bank said Thursday's easing was
probably enough to get inflation back on track as it projected
rates at 1.7 percent next year.
