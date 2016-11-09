WELLINGTON Nov 9 New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday from 2.0 percent, and said monetary policy would continue to be accommodative.

Thirty of 33 economists polled by Reuters had expected the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates by 25 basis points.

"Numerous uncertainties remain, particularly in respect of the international outlook, and policy may need to adjust accordingly," said RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler in a statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)