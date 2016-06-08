WELLINGTON, June 9 New Zealand's central bank held rates on Thursday and retained an easing bias, noting that inflation pressures were stabilising and high house prices were a concern.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler said at a media conference the bank would not "hesitate" to adjust interest rates if needed.

He added that some inflation pressures were beginning to come through.

His comments followed the RBNZ's decision to hold rates at 2.25 percent.