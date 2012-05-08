(The following statement was released by the Reserve Bank of
NZ)
WELLINGTON, May 9 - Global economic and financial conditions
continue to pose risks for New Zealand's financial system,
Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard said today when releasing the
May 2012 Financial Stability Report (here)
"Financial market sentiment has improved since the start of
2012, largely reflecting policy measures in Europe which have
helped to mitigate the effects of softening economic growth,
stretched sovereign debt positions and weak bank balance
sheets. However, the situation remains fragile given limited
progress in addressing Europe's underlying issues.
"In New Zealand, households remain cautious and have been
saving more while business investment has been weak. Private
sector indebtedness has declined, although this has largely been
offset by rising public debt.
"Growth in most advanced economies remains weak and there
have been recent signs of slowing in Australia and China.
Commodity prices have eased in recent months which could create
financial pressures for some primary exporters if sustained."
Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the soundness of the NZ
banking system continues to improve despite considerable
international volatility, while credit demand is weak.
"Encouragingly, international debt markets have freed-up
over 2012 with term funding now available again, although the
cost remains elevated. A strong inflow of retail deposits has
enabled banks to lift their domestic funding shares and minimise
offshore funding use. All banks are now meeting the Reserve
Bank's Core Funding Ratio by a comfortable margin and we have
confirmed our intention to lift the ratio from 70 percent to 75
percent in January next year.
"The Reserve Bank is continuing to strengthen regulation of
the financial system, drawing on lessons from the financial
crisis. We have recently reviewed submissions on our Basel III
capital proposals and will shortly release modified standards
for further industry review.
"In other areas, we are progressing a new legislative
framework for covered bonds and continuing work on the
pre-positioning of banks' systems for Open Bank Resolution. In
the insurance sector, the provisional licensing regime came into
force on 7 March, with 105 insurers licensed to conduct business
on that date."