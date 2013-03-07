WELLINGTON, March 7 New Zealand's central bank
has formally set up a committee of its senior executives to look
at major policy decisions, the governor said on Thursday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) head Graeme Wheeler said
the committee comprising the governor, two deputy governors, and
the assistant governor would discuss all major monetary and
financial policy decisions.
He said that would include decisions on monetary policy,
foreign exchange intervention, liquidity management policy,
prudential policy, and other regulatory policies.
"This committee represents a management change rather than a
governance initiative," Wheeler said in a speech to a university
gathering.
"The governing committee will maximise the knowledge and
experience of the Governors individually and, as a collective,
rigorously test ideas and build consensus around major policy
decisions," he said adding that the Governor would continue to
have sole responsibility for setting interest rates.
Wheeler said the RBNZ would also move to giving more
on-the-record speeches through a wider range of officials to
improve transparency and understanding of the bank's decisions.
The RBNZ issues its next monetary policy statement on March
14, which will include full economic and fiscal forecasts, and
will also be accompanied by an appearance before a parliamentary
committee.
