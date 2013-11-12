WELLINGTON, Nov 13 - A surging and overvalued New Zealand housing market is the main threat the country's financial system, but tighter lending rules for banks are starting to reduce riskier lending, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said house prices are overvalued in some areas, which along with increasing demand, lack of supply and low interest rates, have lead to households becoming more indebted and more vulnerable.

However, it said limits on the amount banks can lend for low deposit-high value (LVR) house mortgages, which came into force last month, seem to be having an effect.

"The early evidence shows that banks have significantly reduced high LVR lending approvals, while increasing the cost of high LVR loans," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly financial stability report.

Other risks to the financial system highlighted by the RBNZ included the high debt levels in the dairy sector, New Zealand's high level of foreign debts, and an abrupt slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The RBNZ also repeated that it saw the New Zealand dollar was still elevated.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)