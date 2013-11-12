WELLINGTON Nov 13 New Zealand interest rates
will start being raised next year, and the likely impact on the
currency is a concern, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said inflation is
already starting to pick up, and that will necessitate higher
interest rates as it had already indicated in recent statements.
"The concern is that could increase pressure on the exchange
rate," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler told a parliamentary
committee.
Earlier, the bank's six-monthly financial stability report
highlighted the overvalued housing market as the main threat to
the country's financial system.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)