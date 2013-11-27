WELLINGTON Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday the amount of low deposit high
value mortgage lending has fallen as a result of recently
imposed restrictions on banks, although it is too early to see
the impact on house prices and credit growth.
The central bank last month imposed a 10 percent limit on
banks' lending to customers with less than a 20 percent deposit
for a house (LVR loans).
The RBNZ said high LVR lending had fallen to 11.7 percent of
bank lending in October.
"While there has been a significant reduction in high-LVR
lending already, it is too early to assess what impact this is
having on aggregate housing market activity and credit growth,"
said deputy governor Grant Spencer in a statement.
The limits have been imposed to help cool the housing
market, where prices are at record levels.
The banks have six months to reach the 10 percent limit,
which will allow them to manage loans approved before the rules
came into force.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)