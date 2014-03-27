WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand limits on low deposit, high risk home loans have been effective in reducing overall inflation pressures, taking some of the heat off the central bank to raise official interest rates, a central bank official said on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier this month raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent, and Deputy Governor Grant Spencer also said the tightening cycle would allow for the eventual easing or even the removal of mortgage lending restrictions.

"The dampening effect of (loan-to-value ratios) on house price inflation is estimated to have reduced CPI inflation pressures by an amount equivalent to a 25-50 basis point increase in the OCR," he said in speech notes to a Hong Kong investment conference.

"In this respect, the LVR restrictions may have reduced current pressures on the NZD exchange rate." (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)