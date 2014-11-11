WELLINGTON Nov 12 New Zealand is to retain contentious limits on risky home lending because high immigration may reignite house inflation, while a sharp fall in dairy prices is raising the risk of loan defaults, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said housing inflation and credit growth had eased since the limits were imposed last year, but strong immigration gains might boost the market.

"Consequently, we do not consider it appropriate to ease the LVR speed limit at this time," RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler said in the bank's six-monthly financial stability report.

It said the country's financial system was in strong condition but there were risks from sharply lower dairy prices on highly indebted farmers, and a slowdown in China, while the New Zealand dollar was still above sustainable and justified levels.

(Gyles Beckford)