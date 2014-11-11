WELLINGTON Nov 12 New Zealand is to retain
contentious limits on risky home lending because high
immigration may reignite house inflation, while a sharp fall in
dairy prices is raising the risk of loan defaults, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said housing
inflation and credit growth had eased since the limits were
imposed last year, but strong immigration gains might boost the
market.
"Consequently, we do not consider it appropriate to ease the
LVR speed limit at this time," RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler said
in the bank's six-monthly financial stability report.
It said the country's financial system was in strong
condition but there were risks from sharply lower dairy prices
on highly indebted farmers, and a slowdown in China, while the
New Zealand dollar was still above sustainable and justified
levels.
