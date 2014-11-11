WELLINGTON Nov 12 Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Governor Graeme Wheeler on Wednesday said that interest rates
were still accommodative despite a series of rate rises earlier
this year, and added that neutral rates remained around 4.5
percent.
"We still see the cash rate at 3.5 percent as an
expansionary stimulus to the economy," Wheeler told a
parliamentary select committee.
"We see the neutral level for the cash rate around 4.5
percent."
Wheeler was speaking after the RBNZ's announcement earlier
in the day that it would keep intact limits on low-deposit home
mortgages introduced a year ago.
