WELLINGTON, March 5 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it is looking at requiring banks
to hold more capital to back loans to residential property
investors, to guard against fallout should there be a housing
crash.
The RBNZ said it would start a month-long consultation on
how to draw up and implement such a measure, which would include
looking at whether it would apply to investors living on the
mortgaged property, and whether loan-repayments are reliant on
rents.
"International evidence suggests that default rates and loss
rates experienced during sharp housing market downturns tend to
be higher for residential property investment loans than for
loans to owner occupiers," said RBNZ head of prudential
supervision Toby Fiennes.
The bank looked at the issue last year but reconsidered it
after submissions from property investors and banks.
The consultation document and background information is
available at www.rbnz.govt.nz
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Borsuk)