WELLINGTON, Sept 10 New Zealand's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.75
percent on Thursday, and said further easing seemed likely to
shore up slowing growth in the economy.
Thirteen economists polled by Reuters had expected the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates by 25 basis
points. The bank has cut rates by twice already this year.
New Zealand's rates compare with 0-0.25 percent in the
United States, 0-0.1 percent in Japan, 0.05 percent in the euro
zone, and 2.00 percent in Australia.
