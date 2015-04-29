(The following statement was released by the Reserve Bank of
NZ)
WELLINGTON, April 30 - The Reserve Bank today left the
Official Cash Rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.
Trading partner growth continues at around its long-term
average, but remains dependent on highly accommodative monetary
settings. Policy interest rates are at record lows and many
European government bonds are trading at negative
yields. Looking ahead, considerable uncertainties exist in
Europe, China and Australia, and on the timing of US monetary
policy adjustment, although global growth should be boosted by
the decline in world oil prices. Crude oil prices are almost 50
percent below their July 2014 level, with increasing supply
mostly contributing to this fall.
The New Zealand economy continues to grow at an annual rate
of around 3 percent, supported by low interest rates, high net
immigration and construction activity, and the fall in fuel
prices. House price inflation is elevated in uckland. However,
lower dairy incomes, lingering effects of drought, fiscal
consolidation, and the high exchange rate are weighing on the
outlook for growth.
Lower fuel prices, coming on top of the high exchange rate
and low global inflation, lowered annual CPI inflation to 0.1
percent in the March quarter. Underlying inflation remains low
and is expected to pick up gradually. Monetary policy will
focus on the medium-term trend in inflation. The Bank expects to
keep monetary policy stimulatory, and is not currently
considering any increase in interest rates.
We are watching closely the ongoing impact on tradables
inflation from global forces and the high New Zealand dollar.
On a trade-weighted basis, the New Zealand dollar continues to
be unjustifiably high and unsustainable in terms of New
Zealand's long-term economic fundamentals. The appreciation in
the exchange rate, while our key export prices have been
falling, is unwelcome.
The timing of future adjustments in the OCR will depend on
how inflationary pressures evolve in both the non-traded and
traded sectors. It would be appropriate to lower the OCR if
demand weakens, and wage and price-setting outcomes settle at
levels lower than is consistent with the inflation target.
The Bank will continue to monitor and carefully assess the
emerging flow of economic data.