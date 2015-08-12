WELLINGTON, Aug 13 New Zealand house prices pushed up to a record level in July, while sales volumes also gained strongly, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland eased, but the strength of that market was still spilling over into adjoining regions. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is bringing in new rules to cover lending to residential property investors, which might result in higher interest rates for such borrowers. Earlier this month, government valuer Quotable Value reported house prices grew 10.1 percent in the year to July 31, their fastest in seven years. --------------------------------------------------------------- S/adj median price (in pct): Month Pvs month 12 months NZ total +5.5 -0.9 +11.6 Auckland -1.6 +3.0 +20.2 Christchurch -0.8 +5.8 +3.9 Month Pvs month Vs yr ago Houses sold 8,121 7,426 +34.9 pct ------------------------------------------------------------ The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)