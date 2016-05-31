WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's terms of trade
rose more than expected in the first quarter as oil prices
weighed on imports, with the data also defying economists'
expectations of soft dairy exports.
New Zealand's terms of trade rose 4.4 percent in the first
quarter, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday.
Economists had been expecting a fall of 0.2 percent, according
to the median in a Reuters poll.
Export prices remained unchanged, while imports decreased
4.3 percent.
Economists were expecting export prices to fall 1.5 percent
and imports to be down 2.5 percent, according to the poll.
Oil product imports fell 24 percent, Statistics New Zealand
said.
"The main driver of the gain was weaker oil and so we see it
as a temporary bounce, as obviously oil prices have recovered
somewhat, and we remain of the view that the terms of trade has
further to fall," said ANZ Senior Economist Philip Borkin.
Import prices excluding oil products fell 1.4 percent.
Export prices were steady as dairy exports recovered
slightly from recent lows, and meat prices fell from a recent
peak in the September 2015 quarter, Statistics New Zealand said.
The New Zealand dollar gained nearly half a percent on the
upside surprise and is currently trading at US$0.6790.
OM Financial Limited Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Senior
Client Advisor Stuart Ive said the lift was likely to be
short-lived, given that oil prices have been recovering
steadily.
The terms of trade is a measure of the purchasing power of
New Zealand's exports abroad. The increase means 4.4 percent
more goods imports could be funded by a fixed quantity of goods
exports than in the December 2015 quarter.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Paul Tait)