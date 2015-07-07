WELLINGTON, July 7 New Zealand significantly
raised its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target on Tuesday,
but said it still wanted a climate change policy that was
achievable and affordable for the agricultural based economy.
The South Pacific country said it would commit to cutting
emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, which would
be submitted as part of negotiations on a comprehensive
agreement in Paris at the end of the year.
"While New Zealand's emissions are small on a global scale,
we are keen to make a fair and ambitious contribution to the
international effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and
avoid the most harmful effects of climate change," said Climate
Change Minister Tim Groser.
New Zealand opted out of the second commitment period of the
Kyoto Protocol, and associated with the United States and other
countries in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change. It had previously suggested cutting emissions by 5
percent of 1990 levels.
Groser said the new target was the equivalent of cutting
emissions by about 11 percent of 1990 levels.
"The target will remain provisional until we ratify the new
international agreement," he said.
About half of New Zealand's emissions are from farm animals
and agricultural production for which there are few carbon
reducing technologies. The country also generates about 80
percent of its power from renewable sources.
Groser said the domestic carbon trading scheme, the second
oldest in the world, which allows businesses to offset their
carbon emissions by buying credits, would be also be reviewed as
part of a review of policies needed to achieve the new target.
However, it would ensure the new policy did not impose
unfair costs on any particular sector or groups.
