Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
WELLINGTON, April 29 New Zealand's Commerce Commission on Friday cleared petrol retailer Z Energy Ltd to buy 100 percent of the shares in Chevron New Zealand, subject to some divestments.
The regulator stipulated that Z Energy must divest 19 retail sites and one truck stop in locations "where the Commission considers competition would be substantially reduced as a result of the merger."
In mid-2015 Z Energy announced plans to acquire Chevron Corp's downstream operations in the country for NZ$785 million ($546.20 million). It said it is confident it can meet the divestment obligations.
Z Energy currently owns and operates a network of just over 200 service stations. Chevron operates around 150 Caltex stations and 70 truck fueling stations in New Zealand as well as lubricant interests.
According to Z Energy, the technical systems cutover is slated to take place May 31 with the June 1 settlement day being the first day the two companies will operate under common ownership.
Once the acquisition is settled, Z Energy said it is confident it remains on track to deliver the NZ$25 million to NZ$30 million of synergies previously identified as a result of the deal.
The total purchase price is NZ$785 million plus a working capital adjustment and will be funded from cash (NZ$115 million) and debt (NZ$670 million), Z Energy said. ($1 = 1.4372 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.