By Naomi Tajitsu
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Feb 12 New Zealand has declared a
drought in parts of the country's South Island, offering
financial assistance and tax relief to farmers after dry
conditions have cut dairy production and increased sheep and
beef slaughter rates.
The government on Thursday said medium-scale drought
conditions were affecting the east coast of the South Island,
which includes a major dairy region, adding that it would offer
extra funding immediately through rural trusts.
"It's clear that conditions are only going to get tougher as
the seasons change and we need to prepare now," Primary
Industries Minister Nathan Guy said in a statement, adding that
he was also monitoring parched regions in the North Island.
The announcement comes after a drier than average summer.
Drought was last declared in 2013, when it shaved about 0.3
percent from real GDP in a country where farmers account for
more than 55 percent of exports.
Some analysts said the economic impact from the latest
drought was likely to be smaller, given that fewer regions had
so far been affected.
"It's not clear where we're going to finish up. Does it take
0.1 percent off GDP? I don't think it will be bigger than that
at this point," Deutsche Bank economist Darren Gibbs said.
However, industry experts said dairy farmers faced a bigger
challenge in recovering from the current drought compared with
2013, as plunging global prices have cut cashflows.
Facing a benchmark payout of NZ$4.70 per kilogram ($3.45 per
kg) of milk solids this year, the lowest since 2008, farmers
have already have cut back on milk production and sent cattle to
the slaughterhouse.
This is in stark contrast with 2013, when a record-high
dairy payout in the following season enabled farmers to lift
milk production to an all-time high.
"It's a perfect storm with dry conditions and the lower
payout," said Virginia Serra, an advisor at industry body
DairyNZ which represents farmers in the drought-affected
Canterbury-North Otago region.
"With last year's NZ$8.40 payout, farmers had tools to deal
with the previous season's drought. But now, those tools are
reduced. The margin to spend on expensive feed supplements and
things like that just aren't there this season."
Dry conditions have spread throughout the Southern
Hemisphere. Australian farmers have struggled with lower
rainfall for more than two years, although favourable weather in
recent weeks has eased some of the pain.
($1 = 1.3607 New Zealand dollars)
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by
Richard Pullin)