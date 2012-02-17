WELLINGTON Feb 17 A Chinese company remains the preferred bidder for a group of New Zealand farms despite a court ruling that officials and government ministers should reconsider approving the sale.

The administrator of the 16 farms in the country's North Island confirmed on Friday that the Chinese investment group, Shanghai Pengxin, which has offered around NZ$200 million ($166 million), was still the only offer being considered.

The sale of rural and coastal land to foreign interests is a sensitive issue in New Zealand, where agriculture dominates the economy.

Rival New Zealand consortium, which initiated the legal challenge, said it was not giving up on its bid, which had a lower price but promises to invest in improving the farms, protect key conservation and historic sites, and return benefits to the local economy.

"The group believes it is important to show New Zealanders that our Kiwi offer betters Shanghai Pengxin," said spokesman Alan McDonald in a statement on Friday.

The government has said it will reconsider the economic benefits of the sale to the Chinese group, which means it could possibly reverse its approval decision.

Critics of the sale have questioned what expertise the Chinese group has in farming in New Zealand, where agriculture accounts for around half of the economic output.

However, government ministers have suggested that some of the opposition to the sale is thinly disguised racism.

The farms have been in receivership and on the market for two years after the original owner failed to repay bank loans.

Earlier in the week a court ruled that two ministers, who rubber-stamped official recommendation to approve the sale, had wrongly applied rules covering land sales to foreigners, and should reconsider their decision.

The ministers said they approved the original Shanghai bid because it brought significant economic benefits to New Zealand through new investment, training and employment opportunities.

Land Information Minister Maurice Williamson has said the government would now receive a new recommendation report in a matter of days.

New Zealand is the only western nation to have a free trade agreement with China, which is the country's second biggest export customer.

Chinese interests already have significant holdings in New Zealand, including owning dairy processor, Synlait, and key stakes in listed agribusiness PGG Wrightson Ltd and appliance maker F&P Appliances Ltd.

Foreign investors are free to invest in New Zealand urban property, but need official approval for purchases of anything but small parcels of rural land.

Earlier this month the government approved Hollywood director James Cameron's purchase of two farms for around NZ$20 million, attracting largely positive comment. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Michael Perry)