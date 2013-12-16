WELLINGTON Dec 16 U.S. film companies 20th
Century Fox and Lightstorm Entertainment will make the next
three movies in the science fiction "Avatar" series in New
Zealand, spending NZ$500 million ($413 million) on live action
and visual effects.
The agreement comes after the New Zealand government hiked
film industry tax rebates to up to 25 percent from the current
15 percent.
"The Avatar sequels will provide hundreds of jobs and
thousands of hours of work directly in the screen sector as well
as jobs right across the economy," Economic Development Minister
Steven Joyce said in a statement.
New Zealand will also host one "red carpet" premiere, with
the producers also agreeing to promote the country as a tourist
destination, and film making venue.
The original "Avatar", which was nominated for nine Oscars
and won three in 2010, was partly made in New Zealand, with
special effects done at Weta Digital, which also worked on the
Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the Hobbit series.
"Avatar" director James Cameron has a farm in New Zealand.
Movie studio 20th Century Fox is a division of Twenty First
Century Fox Inc. Cameron is a founder of Lightstorm
Entertainment.