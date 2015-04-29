WELLINGTON, April 30 New Zealand dairy
co-operative Fonterra on Thursday further cut the price
it expects to pay its farmer shareholders as dairy prices have
been slow to recover from a sharp sell-off last year due to
falling demand.
The world's largest dairy processor decreased its farmgate
price for the current season to NZ$4.50 per kilograms milk
solids, from its previous forecast of NZ$4.70.
"We have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of
international dairy demand, however the market has not yet
rebalanced and Global Dairy Trade prices for products that
inform our Farmgate Milk Price have fallen 23 per cent since
February.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)