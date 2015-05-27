UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WELLINGTON May 28 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra raised its forecast payout to farmer shareholders for the coming season on Thursday, but further lowered its forecast for the current season.
The world's largest dairy processor set NZ$5.25 a kilogram of milk solids as the initial forecast of the price it will pay, which was broadly in line with expectations.
However, it lowered its forecast for the current season, which close to ending, by 10 NZ cents to NZ$4.40.
Global dairy prices have plummeted by around 50 percent over the past year because of a rise in supplies and a sharp slowdown in buying by major customer China.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.