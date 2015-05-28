* Fonterra sees slight recovery in global dairy demand,
prices
* Sees NZ dairy output growth slowing due to low prices
* Sets opening 2015/16 payout forecast at NZ$5.25
WELLINGTON, May 28 Global dairy prices are
expected to pick up only slightly over the next 12 months, New
Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
exporter, said on Thursday.
Fonterra said the subdued outlook amid sluggish demand
would likely slow the pace of New Zealand dairy output growth,
and kept its forecast payout price to farmers for 2015/16 below
the long-term trend despite a rise from this year's eight-year
low.
Persistently low dairy prices have clouded the growth
outlook in the agriculture-based economy where dairy products
make up more than a quarter of total exports, and raise the
possibility of an interest rate cut in coming months.
Fonterra increased its initial forecast for its farmgate
payout price to NZ$5.25 ($3.81) per kilogram of milk solids from
NZ$4.40 this year, reflecting a recent slight lift in global
prices which have tumbled around 50 percent since 2014.
The forecast payout is still below a long-term average
around $6.50, raising the risk that farmers may rein in the
strong growth seen in the country's "white gold" industry in the
past decade and take on more debt.
"At these payout prices, I'm not expecting massive
production growth next season," Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings told
Reuters.
"It could turn out to be a season of 1 percent or 2 percent
growth," he said, lower than average annual growth of around 3
percent in past years.
Fonterra, which controls about a third of global dairy
exports, expected only a limited pick up in global prices as
demand from conflict-stricken countries in the Middle East and
Africa continues to fall despite some gains in top buyer China
and Southeast Asia.
Spierings said prices for whole milk powder, New Zealand's
biggest export product, would likely average around $2,900 per
tonne in the next 12 months, up from near-historic lows around
$2,400 at present but well below highs of $5,200 in late 2013.
He was "cautious" about any pick-up in demand next year, and
said an environment of lower global dairy prices would likely
curb the company's expansion plans and slow offshore
investments, including in its dairy farms in China.
Low dairy prices also increase the risk that New Zealand's
farmers, already strapped for cash due to this year's low
payout, may take on more debt. The dairy sector accounts for
around 10 percent of total borrowing in the country.
"Cashflows will continue to be very tight ... it's going to
be tight for the majority of farmers over the next little
while," ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny said.
($1 = 1.3770 New Zealand dollars)
