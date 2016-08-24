BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts reports retirement of cfo Larry Harvey
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV says following retirement, harvey will continue to serve as an advisor to playa through year end 2017
WELLINGTON Aug 25 New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra on Thursday lifted its farmgate milk price forecast for 2016/2017 to NZ$4.75 per kgms, saying global milk prices were beginning to improve.
The dairy giant said the total payout available to farmers, when including earnings per share, was forecast to be NZ5.25 to NZ$5.35 before retentions.
The dairy company had earlier this month held its farmgate milk forecast steady at NZ$4.25, saying the price had reflected global uncertinaty and a high New Zealand exchange rate. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV says following retirement, harvey will continue to serve as an advisor to playa through year end 2017
* Pingtan marine enterprise reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017; exceeds previously provided eps guidance