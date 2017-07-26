FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra raises forecast for farmgate milk price to NZ$6.75/kg
July 26, 2017 / 9:46 PM / in 15 hours

UPDATE 1-NZ's Fonterra raises forecast for farmgate milk price to NZ$6.75/kg

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra on Thursday lifted its forecast milk payout for the 2017-18 season to NZ$6.75 per kilogram, as the dairy giant sounded upbeat on the outlook for the upcoming season.

The company said in a statement it had revised upward its forecast farmgate milk price by 25 cents over an original forecast of NZ$6.50 per kilogram of milksolids in May.

"We are seeing growing confidence on-farm across the country," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement.

"With global demand for dairy strengthening, the signs are for a good start to the season for our farmers and their rural communities although following a challenging period of very wet conditions for some of our farmers."

After two years of declining prices, farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound during 2016 was waning when prices were dented at the beginning of the new year due to a global supply increase.

But global dairy prices have risen in recent months, providing some reassurance.

Fonterra also announced a forecast earnings range of 45 to 55 cents per share. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by G Crosse)

