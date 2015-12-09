WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand dairy giant
Fonterra said on Thursday it will stop providing
interest-free loans to debt-stressed farmers amid signs of an
improvement in dairy prices and as the company seeks to cut
costs.
The loans, which cost Fonterra around NZ$390 million ($262
million) since it started them in June, would stop at the
beginning of next year.
Improved milk prices and the need for "financial discipline"
had prompted Fonterra to end the loans, chairman John Wilson
said in a statement following the company's quarterly review of
the forecast farmgate milk price.
Fonterra's milk price was kept steady at NZ$4.60 per
kilogram, compared to NZ$3.85 per kilogram when the loan scheme
was launched.
Fonterra is undergoing a business review it started last
year to reduce its costs and in September the dairy company said
it would cut a total of 750 jobs or 4 percent of the company's
16,000 global workers.
Fonterra's high debt levels continued to rise when the firm
reported its annual results in September, in part because of the
interest-free loans.
New Zealand's central bank said last month that struggling
farmers facing a second season of weak dairy prices were a
growing risk to the economy. Dairy debt was NZ$37.9 billion in
June, according to RBNZ figure, roughly NZ$3 billion higher than
a year earlier.
Global dairy prices stabilised last week after falling for
three consecutive auctions, but analysts warned any recovery
would likely be slow.
After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in
2013, global dairy prices have fallen sharply because of slowing
economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products.
New Zealand's competition regulator had previously flagged
the interest-free loan scheme as a possible deterrent to farmers
to switch between milk processors.
"While this scheme may not have been developed in response
to competition for farmer suppliers, it has the potential to
impact on that competition," the Commerce Commission said in a
report on New Zealand's dairy industry in November.
Fonterra has long dominated the dairy market, but a cluster
of smaller processors has sprung up in the past five years.
($1 = 1.4863 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin)