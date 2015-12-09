WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said on Thursday it will stop providing interest-free loans to debt-stressed farmers amid signs of an improvement in dairy prices and as the company seeks to cut costs.

The loans, which cost Fonterra around NZ$390 million ($262 million) since it started them in June, would stop at the beginning of next year.

Improved milk prices and the need for "financial discipline" had prompted Fonterra to end the loans, chairman John Wilson said in a statement following the company's quarterly review of the forecast farmgate milk price.

Fonterra's milk price was kept steady at NZ$4.60 per kilogram, compared to NZ$3.85 per kilogram when the loan scheme was launched.

Fonterra is undergoing a business review it started last year to reduce its costs and in September the dairy company said it would cut a total of 750 jobs or 4 percent of the company's 16,000 global workers.

Fonterra's high debt levels continued to rise when the firm reported its annual results in September, in part because of the interest-free loans.

New Zealand's central bank said last month that struggling farmers facing a second season of weak dairy prices were a growing risk to the economy. Dairy debt was NZ$37.9 billion in June, according to RBNZ figure, roughly NZ$3 billion higher than a year earlier.

Global dairy prices stabilised last week after falling for three consecutive auctions, but analysts warned any recovery would likely be slow.

After rising steadily since 2008 to scale record highs in 2013, global dairy prices have fallen sharply because of slowing economic growth in China and global oversupply of milk products.

New Zealand's competition regulator had previously flagged the interest-free loan scheme as a possible deterrent to farmers to switch between milk processors.

"While this scheme may not have been developed in response to competition for farmer suppliers, it has the potential to impact on that competition," the Commerce Commission said in a report on New Zealand's dairy industry in November.

Fonterra has long dominated the dairy market, but a cluster of smaller processors has sprung up in the past five years. ($1 = 1.4863 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Pullin)