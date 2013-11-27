WELLINGTON Nov 27 New Zealand's Fonterra , the world's biggest dairy exporter, maintained its record-high forecast payout to farmers for the current season while reiterating that the company's margins would take a hit from volatile dairy prices.

At its annual meeting, the company said it forecast a total cash payout to farmers of NZ$8.62 for the 2013/14 season, based on a farmgate milk price of NZ$8.30. It also confirmed its total payout to farmers of NZ$6.16 for the 2012/13 season.

"Extreme price and product mix and volatility will have negative impact on Fonterra's margins in the 2014 financial year," CEO Theo Spierings said in a statement, adding that it would be difficult to predict when this volatility would reverse.

Fonterra was involved in a food safety scare in August, when the company said it found a potentially fatal bacteria in one of its products, triggering recalls of infant milk formula and sports drinks in nine countries including China. A government test later found the initial finding had been incorrect.

Fonterra is in talks to resolve a dispute with Danone over the contamination scare as the affected ingredient was contained in products marketed by the French dairy company, which pulled its infant formula products from supermarket shelves in Asia and New Zealand.

