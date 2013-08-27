WELLINGTON Aug 27 New Zealand's Fonterra
raised its milk price forecast for the 2013/14 season
on Tuesday, citing an ongoing rise in international dairy
prices.
The world's largest dairy exporter raised its forecast
Farmgate Milk Price by 30 cents to NZ$7.80 ($6.14) per kilogram
of milk solids, which would take its forecast cash payout price
to NZ$8.12.
Global dairy prices continue to rise after a global food
scare earlier this month, when Fonterra said some of its
products could contain a bacteria that can cause botulism.
Its products have been removed from shelves in around nine
countries, including China, while other countries have
restricted imports.
($1 = 1.2711 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)