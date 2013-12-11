WELLINGTON Dec 11 New Zealand is to strengthen its food safety systems in the wake of Fonterra's contaminated dairy produce false alarm earlier this year, the government said on Wednesday.

The move follows an official inquiry into the August food scare when Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it had found a bacteria that could cause botulism in a range of products sold by a number of multinational companies

Testing later showed there had been no botulism, but several countries including China, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Russia put a temporary ban on some New Zealand dairy products.

Government ministers said the incident was the biggest food scare in the country's history, but not because of a failure of the regulatory system, which was amongst the best in the world.

"This is a finding of fundamental importance to reassure our off-shore markets," said Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy.

However, he said the government would accept and implement the inquiry's recommendations, which include increasing resources for testing and tracing of produce, simplifying and consolidating food safety standards, and putting more officials into the key Chinese market.

"Exports to China have trebled since 2007. On top of that, food safety requirements and systems are continuing to evolve," Guy said.

Dairy produce accounts for more than a quarter of New Zealand's export earnings, with China the biggest single customer.

Fonterra's own inquiry reported in October that the company had mishandled the botulism scare, and failed to recognise the risk to its own and the country's reputation.

