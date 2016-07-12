By Rebecca Howard
| WELLINGTON, July 13
WELLINGTON, July 13 After trouncing Australia on
the rugby pitch, New Zealand might also be close to tackling its
bigger trans-Tasman rival in the foreign exchange markets with
its currency within striking distance of parity with the Aussie
dollar.
Typically considered the poorer cousin of the two antipodean
currencies - both sought for relatively high yields - New
Zealand's more favourable investment conditions are now
attracting capital that would otherwise go to Australia.
The kiwi dollar, nicknamed for the country's native
flightless bird, is benefiting from solid economic data and a
benchmark interest rate of 2.25 percent, the highest among
developed countries.
The Aussie, meanwhile, is weighed by political uncertainty,
a less attractive interest rate - at a record low of 1.75
percent - and the possibility of losing its coveted triple A
rating.
Cameron Bagrie, ANZ's Chief Economist for New Zealand in
Wellington, expects to be "popping champagne at some stage" as
political headlines take the shine off Australia's strong
investment credentials.
"Momentum is with the New Zealand dollar," he said, although
he expects parity to be hit over the next couple of years rather
than overnight.
The kiwi traded at 0.9568 late Tuesday after
hitting a 14-month high of 0.9677 last Friday.
The currency pared some of its gains after Australian Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull claimed victory in a cliff-hanger
election this week, ending fears of a hung parliament.
However, Ben Alexander, Chairman of Ardea Investment
Management, a Sydney-based fixed interest boutique managing
NZ$6.5 billion ($4.72 billion) in assets, thinks the currency
can still hit parity "quite easily".
A reluctance by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut
interest rates has redirected yield-hungry capital away from
Australia, Alexander said.
While a high currency would normally stoke talk of rate cuts
in New Zealand, the central bank has recently flagged soaring
property prices as a reason to hold rates, adding to the
currency's allure.
TOO SOON?
To be sure, an outperforming currency strengthens national
pride and those long the kiwi more than it does the real
economy: the higher currency is good for imports and outbound
tourists, but bad for exporters, a major driver of the
dairy-producing economy.
And it's not the first time there has been talk of a parity
party.
Unlike the 2015 Rugby World Cup final in Twickenham,
England, where New Zealand overwhelmed Australia 34-17 to become
world champions for a record third time, so far there's no
champagne.
In late 2005, bars in Wellington were rumoured to be
stocking up for the big event but hopes were dashed when it
failed to push through.
In April 2015 the Kiwi hit around A$0.9979, the closest it
has gotten to parity since the two currencies free-floating in
the 1980s. Prior to that the two hit parity in 1972. Once again,
however, the champagne stayed on ice.
Alex Sinton, a senior currency dealer with ANZ in Auckland,
said a party might be on the cards although in previous years
"it was a tough ask to check timing, order the appropriate
drinks etc although there was plenty of talk."
Even if no actual champagne is uncorked "I am pretty sure
there will be some celebrating and some commiserating on such a
move to parity," said Sinton.
($1 = 1.3785 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Sam Holmes)