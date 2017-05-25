WELLINGTON May 26 New Zealand's central bank on
Friday said it would follow a new global code of conduct for
foreign exchange markets created by the Bank for International
Settlements and regulators urged traders to do the same.
Regulators and leading financial firms launched the new
guidelines on Thursday. They include measures aimed at forcing
universal adoption of the code by the world's major financial
institutions.
"Certainly the Reserve Bank would be following the code of
conduct in its foreign exchange dealings," Deputy Governor Grant
Spencer said in an emailed statement, saying that some firms
would have to train staff and put enhanced policies in place.
New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority, which regulates
many financial institutions, also said in the joint statement
that it was encouraging New Zealand's forex industry to follow
the code, which is not mandatory.
Industry players have said the plan was the foreign exchange
industry's last chance to head off full formal regulation of the
$5 trillion-a-day market after a scandal over market
manipulation and misuse of client information that saw seven
major banks fined about $10 billion at the end of a huge global
inquiry in 2015.
Most of the document was published a year ago and the final
version's main additions include measures that ask banks and a
new generation of electronic traders to provide more details on
the algorithms they use and their trading processes.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Bill Trott)