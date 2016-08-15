WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand's central bank is desperate to weaken the high-yielding kiwi, but it is signally losing that battle in a world where deposit interest rates on offer for most major currencies are near-zero or even negative.

Despite repeated attempts to jawbone the kiwi lower and cutting its official cash rate (OCR) six times since June last year, it just can't win. The kiwi is 1.5 percent higher on a trade-weighted basis than when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand started easing.

Last Thursday the RBNZ cut its OCR to 2 percent, its lowest on record, and the kiwi responded by spiking more than 1 percent before falling back on Monday to essentially where it was before that policy easing.

The 2 percent yield New Zealand offers is the best in the developed world. Rates in Britain are now 0.25 percent while they are 1.5 percent in Australia, near zero in the United States, and negative in Japan and Europe.

This differential is a powerful magnet attracting carry trades to the kiwi, in which investors borrow at ultra-low rates in currencies such as yen or sterling and buy high-yielding assets such as the kiwi.

"Given that volatility is relatively low, liquidity is so abundant and yields are so ridiculously low or negative in some parts of the world, New Zealand just stands out like a sore thumb," said ANZ Senior Economist Philip Borkin.

"If you list all the developed markets' 10-year rates, New Zealand stands out at the top of the list," said Grant Hassell, managing director of AMP Capital New Zealand, an investment manager with more than NZ$20 billion under management.

New Zealand 10-year government bonds currently yield around 2.15 percent, versus 1.51 percent in the U.S. and 0.53 percent in the United Kingdom. Yields in Japan are below zero.

Against that backdrop, the RBNZ's obvious choice would be to cut rates harder and faster, and hope that its toughened loan-to-valuation rules on property investment due in October can take the heat out of real estate speculation.

But Westpac Bank Senior FX Strategist Imre Speizer said the central bank is virtually "powerless" and would need to cut the cash rate to 1.0 percent to get a currency market response. The central bank, however, has no plans to go to zero, or even close.

Its forecasts, reflected in 90-day bank bill rates, are for one or possibly two more rate cuts to a potential low of 1.5 percent.

That plan, however, hinges on the kiwi falling from here. While the RBNZ hopes the kiwi will fall 5 percent by end-2018, currency traders are deeply sceptical - especially given its response so far.

Speizer said his bias is stay long NZD/USD or look for dips to buy "until momentum has clearly reversed".

(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)