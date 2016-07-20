WELLINGTON, July 21 The New Zealand dollar
was trading 1 percent lower at US$0.6954 after the
central bank signalled more rate cuts to come.
"At this state, it seems likely that further monetary policy
easing will be required to ensure that future average inflation
settles near the middle of the target range," the central bank
said in an economic update.
The next rate review is Aug. 11 and the bank is widely
expected to cut the rate from 2.25 percent to 2 percent.
Economists also say there may be further cuts this year.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by G Crosse)