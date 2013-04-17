(Corrects name to "Timothy Atkin" from "Timothy Atkins" in 10th
paragraph)
By Naomi Tajitsu
Rpt-WELLINGTON, April 17 New Zealand's
parliament voted in favour of allowing same-sex marriage on
Wednesday, prompting cheers, applause and the singing of a
traditional Maori celebratory song from the public gallery.
Seventy-seven of 121 members of parliament voted in favour
of amending the current 1955 Marriage Act to allow same-sex
couples to marry, making New Zealand the first country in the
Asia-Pacific region to do so.
"Two-thirds of parliament have endorsed marriage equality,"
Louisa Wall, the openly gay opposition Labour Party MP who
promoted the bill, told reporters after the vote. "It shows that
we are building on our human rights as a country."
The bill was widely expected to pass, given similar support
for the change in a preliminary vote held last month. It will
likely come into effect in August.
New Zealand becomes the 13th country to legalise same-sex
marriages, after Uruguay passed its own law last week. Australia
last year rejected a similar proposal.
Countries where such marriages are legal include Canada,
Spain and Sweden, in addition to some states in the United
States. France is close to legalising same-sex marriages amid
increasingly vocal opposition.
The bill was opposed by the Roman Catholic Church and some
conservative religious, political and social groups which
campaigned that it would undermine the institution of the
family.
The law makes it clear that clergy can decline to preside in
gay marriages if they conflict with their beliefs.
The law to allow same-sex marriages comes after New Zealand
gave same-sex relationships partial legal recognition in 2005
with the establishment of civil unions.
"I have a boyfriend, so it means we can get married, which
is a good thing," said Timothy Atkin, a student who was among a
crowd listening to the hearing in the parliamentary lobby.
"It's important to be seen as equal under the law."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Nick Macfie)