WELLINGTON Nov 2 New Zealand's stock exchange
is reviewing its corporate governance requirements, which have
not been updated in more than a decade.
"NZX recognises that regulation has an important role to
play in improving corporate governance standards and is
reviewing its corporate governance reporting requirements to
ensure they remain fit for purpose," said NZX head of policy
Hamish Macdonald in a statement.
The NZX said in a paper on the review that it wanted to
address the fact that its current corporate governance rules
lacked clarity and that New Zealand's reporting regimes were
fragmented.
NZX would accept submissions before Jan. 29 and would
release a list of proposed rule changes in the second quarter
next year.
