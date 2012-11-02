WELLINGTON Nov 2 Fight a hobbit for an aisle
seat? Get life jacket instructions from a beautiful female elf?
Only on a plane to Middle Earth - or in an Air New Zealand
safety video.
The company's latest in a series of variations on the usual
dull pre-flight safety instructions has lifted a page from
J.R.R. Tolkien's classic "The Hobbit" in the run-up to the world
premiere of the film later this month, a bid to attract visitors
to the nation where much of the film was shot.
"An Unexpected Briefing," a play on the movie's title of
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," features crew members
explaining flight safety to passengers embarking on a pilgrimage
to Middle Earth, Tolkien's land of treasure, dragons and magic
rings.
Director Sir Peter Jackson, who received Academy Awards for
the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, makes a cameo appearance in the
four-minute video, playing a passenger among the Orcs,
pointy-eared elves and furry-footed hobbits that otherwise pack
the seats.
Gollum, the creature corrupted by the infamous ring at the
centre of the series, does his bit by scuttling along darkened
aisles to point at the emergency exit lights, while an elf
pointedly tells the powerful wizard Gandalf that he cannot smoke
his pipe on the flight.
"To have Gollum step off the movie screen for the first time
and into an Air New Zealand aircraft is incredibly special,"
said Mike Tod, Air New Zealand General Manager Marketing and
Communications, in a statement about the video, which has
received 2.4 million hits in the day since going up.
The video, produced with Jackson's Weta Workshop and Weta
Digital, which created the visual effects for the Hobbit and
Lord of the Rings films, includes inside jokes and quotations
from the series. It also contains two lines of code in the
Elvish language.
New Zealand, whose dramatic and pristine landscapes serve as
the backdrop for the epic fantasy series, has been buzzing with
publicity for the film, the first of a trilogy, which premieres
in the nation's capital of Wellington on Nov. 28.
Die-hard Tolkien fans have flocked to the town of Matamata
in the country's North Island, which earlier this year began
tours to the set of Hobbiton, the town from which the story's
hero, Bilbo Baggins, starts his journey.
Wellington, where Jackson and the Weta Workshop and studios
are based, also has been cranking up the publicity machine
before its rolls out the red carpet later this month.
The city, which has dubbed itself "The Middle of Middle
Earth", has erected a giant countdown clock at the cinema where
the premiere will be held, while visitors to Wellington have
been welcomed since last week at the airport by a 13 metre (43
foot) high statue of Gollum.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by Elaine Lies)